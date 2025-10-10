India Strengthens Ties with Taliban: Embassy Reopens in Kabul
India has upgraded its relations with Afghanistan's Taliban regime by reopening its embassy in Kabul, marking a significant diplomatic shift. The move comes amid India's strategic tensions with Pakistan and China. This development signals a new phase in India-Afghanistan relations under the Taliban administration.
In a diplomatic move on Friday, India announced the reopening of its embassy in Kabul, marking a significant shift in its relations with Afghanistan's Taliban administration. This decision follows the closure of the embassy after the Taliban took control in 2021 and signifies an effort to engage with the diplomatically isolated regime.
The reopening comes as India navigates its strategic tensions with neighboring Pakistan and rival China, which has been expanding its influence in Afghanistan. Although India has not formally recognized the Taliban government, the exchange of diplomats signals a cautious recalibration of ties, driven by pragmatic needs.
The visit by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to New Delhi marks the first official interaction with India since 2021, highlighting efforts to boost economic and diplomatic connections despite existing challenges, including Taliban-imposed restrictions on women's rights.
