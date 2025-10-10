Left Menu

Norwegian FA President Emphasizes Dialogue Amid Peace Deal Celebration

Lise Klaveness, President of the Norwegian Football Federation, anticipates a meeting with Israel’s FA amid a peace deal between Israel and Hamas. The initiative follows Norway’s pledge to donate game profits to Gaza, drawing Israeli criticism. A recent ceasefire has eased hostilities, encouraging peace-driven efforts.

President

Lise Klaveness, the Norwegian Football Federation President, expressed optimism about meeting her Israeli counterpart ahead of a World Cup qualifier, following an announced peace deal between Israel and Hamas. This meeting aims to reinforce dialogue amidst past criticisms over Norway's decision to donate profits to support Gaza.

The Israeli FA had criticized the donation as they believed a condemnation of the October 7 massacre of Israeli citizens and children was also necessary. Despite this backdrop, an agreement for a ceasefire had been reached, bringing temporary closure to longstanding hostilities and enabling the release of hostages.

Klaveness underscored the importance of sustaining momentum for peace, emphasizing that football pales in comparison to the significance of peace. She assured safety and welcome for Israeli fans attending the game, amidst ongoing security collaborations with Oslo police.

