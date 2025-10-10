Left Menu

NATO Tensions: Spain in the Crosshairs

U.S. President Trump has raised tensions by suggesting Spain's expulsion from NATO due to inadequate military spending. Spain, however, maintains its commitment to the alliance. While Trump pressures Europe to ensure Spain boosts its defense budget, Spain emphasizes that it meets NATO commitments and calls for calm.

Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stirred NATO dynamics by suggesting Spain could be expelled over insufficient military spending. This comment arises as the alliance strives to enhance defense budgets to 5% of GDP.

In response, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez resisted the spending target, citing domestic priorities. Trump urged European leaders to challenge Spain's stance on defense commitments.

Spain's Defence Minister Margarita Robles countered Trump's remarks, asserting the nation's adherence to NATO and appealing for moderation amid escalating tensions. Spain remains a steadfast NATO member since 1982.

