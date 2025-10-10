NATO Tensions: Spain in the Crosshairs

U.S. President Donald Trump stirred NATO dynamics by suggesting Spain could be expelled over insufficient military spending. This comment arises as the alliance strives to enhance defense budgets to 5% of GDP.

In response, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez resisted the spending target, citing domestic priorities. Trump urged European leaders to challenge Spain's stance on defense commitments.

Spain's Defence Minister Margarita Robles countered Trump's remarks, asserting the nation's adherence to NATO and appealing for moderation amid escalating tensions. Spain remains a steadfast NATO member since 1982.

(With inputs from agencies.)