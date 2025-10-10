Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Nepal Gen Z Protest Allegations

Ramesh Lekhak, Nepal's former Home Minister, denied accusations of ordering excessive force during Gen Z protests on September 8-9, where 76 were killed. Allegations state orders came from Lekhak and ex-PM Oli. A probe commission aims to investigate. Lekhak emphasized legal, unbiased inquiry and called for unified dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:33 IST
Controversy Surrounds Nepal Gen Z Protest Allegations
Ramesh Lekhak
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's former Home Minister, Ramesh Lekhak, has publicly refuted claims that he and former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli issued orders for the use of excessive force against Gen Z protesters.

The protests in Kathmandu on September 8 and 9 resulted in 76 casualties, with 19 shot dead by police on the first day. Opposition figures allege that the deadly orders came from top government officials, including Lekhak and Oli.

Lekhak, addressing the media for the first time since the incidents, labeled the accusations as unfounded rumors. Meanwhile, an interim government under Sushila Karki has formed a judicial probe commission to scrutinize the claims of excessive force. Lekhak insists the inquiry must be fair and lawful, urging for unity and dialogue to address Gen Z's concerns.

TRENDING

1
Dwarka Housing Crisis: RWA Demands Urgent Structural Audit Post-Basement Blast

Dwarka Housing Crisis: RWA Demands Urgent Structural Audit Post-Basement Bla...

 India
2
Tragedy on Delhi Roads: Speeding Truck Claims Life

Tragedy on Delhi Roads: Speeding Truck Claims Life

 India
3
NASDAQ Surge Amid AI Momentum: Stocks Navigate Economic Signals

NASDAQ Surge Amid AI Momentum: Stocks Navigate Economic Signals

 Global
4
Demand for Justice: Unveiling Caste Opacity in Officer's Death

Demand for Justice: Unveiling Caste Opacity in Officer's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025