Controversy Surrounds Nepal Gen Z Protest Allegations

Nepal's former Home Minister, Ramesh Lekhak, has publicly refuted claims that he and former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli issued orders for the use of excessive force against Gen Z protesters.

The protests in Kathmandu on September 8 and 9 resulted in 76 casualties, with 19 shot dead by police on the first day. Opposition figures allege that the deadly orders came from top government officials, including Lekhak and Oli.

Lekhak, addressing the media for the first time since the incidents, labeled the accusations as unfounded rumors. Meanwhile, an interim government under Sushila Karki has formed a judicial probe commission to scrutinize the claims of excessive force. Lekhak insists the inquiry must be fair and lawful, urging for unity and dialogue to address Gen Z's concerns.