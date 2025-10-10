Sky Intruders: The Rising Threat of Drones in European Airspaces

Drones have increasingly disrupted airspaces across Europe, causing concern over repeated incursions by uncrewed aerial vehicles that have prompted airport shutdowns and flight cancellations. Tensions have risen amid suspicions of Russia's involvement due to its ongoing conflict in Ukraine, though Moscow denies responsibility, and investigations continue.

The monitoring service Enigma has reported at least 18 suspect drones since mid-September, particularly near airports in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Germany. While the phenomenon is not new, there has been a significant surge this year, indicating possibly coordinated activities. Airports like Gatwick and Heathrow have experienced similar issues for years.

Experts point out that proliferating drone incursions warrant faster implementation of protocols to alleviate disruptions in Europe's already congested airspace. Although various detection and counter-technology tools exist, comprehensive actions are needed to address the potential threat of hybrid warfare involving drones, extending beyond traditional security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)