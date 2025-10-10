Left Menu

Missing Cadet Sparks Extensive Maritime Investigation

A 22-year-old cadet, Karandeep Singh Rana, disappeared off the Sri Lankan coast. Executive Ship Management initiated a comprehensive investigation and search, involving maritime authorities and fellow vessels. The family's efforts extend to seeking governmental help, while the company promises support and seeks closure for the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:41 IST
The disappearance of Karandeep Singh Rana, a 22-year-old merchant navy cadet, has led to an international search and investigation. Rana went missing on September 20 while aboard an oil tanker en route to China.

Despite a thorough 96-hour search by sea and air, coordinated by Executive Ship Management and Sri Lankan authorities, Rana remains unlocated. This incident has triggered a comprehensive investigation led by an independent surveyor, who will report findings according to established international maritime protocols.

The company expresses deep concern and empathy for Rana's family, offering emotional and logistical support. Urgent efforts are underway to assist the family with travel and documentation in hopes of visiting the vessel and gaining closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

