Kerala High Court Denounces Alleged Land Grabbing Tactics by Waqf Board

The Kerala High Court has criticized the Kerala Waqf Board for what it called a 'land grabbing tactic' by notifying Munambam land as waqf. The court upheld a government directive to appoint an inquiry commission to investigate the ownership of the disputed area, citing irregularities in the Board's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has accused the Kerala Waqf Board of employing 'land grabbing tactics' by declaring Munambam land as waqf. The court supported the government's decision to appoint an inquiry commission to explore the ownership of the contentious land, asserting adherence to Waqf Act provisions was absent.

The bench, comprising Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice Syam Kumar V M, criticized the Board's actions as non-compliant with the Waqf Acts of 1954 and 1995. They emphasized the adverse impact on residents, asserting the land's classification as waqf was legally untenable.

The ruling affirms the state's right to implement the commission's recommendations, highlighting procedural flaws and delays in the Board's registration actions. The court refrained from quashing the Board's orders but underscored that the government is not bound by the late declarations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

