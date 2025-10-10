DDWS Launches Upgraded RPWSS Module to Digitally Transform Rural Water Governance

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti today marked a major milestone in India’s journey toward digitally empowered rural water governance with the national demonstration of the upgraded Rural Piped Water Supply Schemes (RPWSS) module. The event culminated weeks of intensive deliberations with States and Union Territories on strengthening service delivery, sustainability, and transparency in rural water supply systems.

The meeting, chaired by Shri Ashok K. K. Meena, Secretary, DDWS, brought together Shri Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary and Mission Director of the National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM), and Smt. Swati Meena Naik, Joint Secretary, NJJM, along with senior officials from States/UTs including Karnataka, Punjab, Ladakh, Sikkim, and Lakshadweep. Over 1,000 participants—including Mission Directors from all States and UTs—joined the session virtually.

Laying the Foundation for Digital Transformation in Rural Water Systems

In his address, Shri Ashok K. K. Meena described the new RPWSS module as a transformative step in building a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for rural water supply management. The module will serve as a comprehensive digital registry of all Rural Piped Water Supply Schemes across the country, enabling real-time visibility, accountability, and performance monitoring of assets under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

A key feature of the upgrade is the introduction of unique RPWSS IDs—a digital identity tag for each water supply scheme that captures its lifecycle data, from design and construction to operation and maintenance (O&M).

“The RPWSS ID is not merely a digital code—it is a transparency tool. It ensures that every drop of water delivered through a piped network is traceable, accountable, and efficiently managed,” said Shri Meena.

He urged States and UTs to complete the creation of RPWSS IDs by November 2025, ensuring full data integrity, verification, and coverage.

Strengthening Transparency, Accountability, and Efficiency

Shri Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, NJJM, reiterated that the upgraded module would serve as a unified, data-driven system for managing rural water assets and ensuring service continuity.

“The RPWSS platform brings transparency and efficiency to the very heart of rural water governance. It creates a verified, dynamic database of assets, empowering both administrators and communities to make informed decisions,” he noted.

He emphasized that the RPWSS database will directly contribute to efficient O&M, enabling data-backed policy interventions and improved financial planning.

Smt. Swati Meena Naik, Joint Secretary, welcomed participants and underscored the importance of establishing a structured digital backbone for rural water management. She said the RPWSS initiative will streamline processes, eliminate duplication, and enable seamless coordination between local bodies, state agencies, and central missions.

A Unified Digital Registry for Rural Water Infrastructure

The upgraded RPWSS module is a technological leap towards creating a GIS-based digital asset registry, mapping every element of a water supply system—from source and treatment plant to pipelines, storage tanks, and household tap connections.

The platform integrates with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, ensuring spatial data convergence and interoperability across government systems. This will allow policymakers to visualize, analyze, and optimize the country’s water infrastructure network on a single digital map.

“By linking rural water supply schemes spatially through PM Gati Shakti, we are ensuring that every village is digitally represented in India’s water governance framework,” said Shri Meena.

Empowering Panchayats and Decentralized Water Governance

A defining feature of the RPWSS framework is its focus on empowering Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Village Water & Sanitation Committees (VWSCs). Through the system’s dashboards and analytics tools, local bodies can now access real-time, verified data on water sources, functionality of schemes, and water quality parameters.

This will enable decentralized decision-making and strengthen community ownership of rural water assets. VWSCs can use these insights for:

Scheduling maintenance and repairs;

Ensuring equitable water distribution;

Monitoring household-level connectivity;

Conducting water quality surveillance; and

Reporting functionality in real time.

“This system gives Panchayats the power of data. It allows them to govern water resources with precision, transparency, and accountability,” said a senior DDWS official.

Creating New Livelihoods and Rural Skills in the WASH Sector

Beyond governance, the RPWSS initiative is designed to generate new local livelihood opportunities in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector. By training rural youth in data management, GIS mapping, predictive maintenance, and analytics, the programme will nurture a cadre of “Jal Technicians”—digitally skilled professionals who support sustainable O&M at the village level.

The initiative also aligns with Skill India and Digital India missions, offering skill development pathways that promote rural employment while strengthening service delivery.

Harnessing Technology for Smart Water Management

The upgraded RPWSS system integrates real-time dashboards, predictive analytics, and decision-support systems for proactive governance. It supports:

Predictive maintenance alerts to prevent breakdowns;

Source sustainability assessments through data models;

Asset life-cycle tracking ;

Geo-tagged monitoring and reporting ; and

Digital twins for simulating water system performance.

These tools enable evidence-based planning at both the village and district levels, making rural water systems more resilient and responsive to demand.

“By harnessing the power of data analytics, the RPWSS platform will help administrators anticipate issues, optimize performance, and ensure continuous water supply even in challenging environments,” Shri Soan added.

States and UTs Commit to Full Data Coverage

Representatives from multiple States and UTs expressed strong support for the RPWSS initiative, committing to ensure complete and verified entry of all rural water supply assets into the portal. Many States also shared ongoing best practices in data digitization, quality monitoring, and asset mapping.

“The collaboration between the Centre and States is what makes Jal Jeevan Mission truly transformative. With RPWSS, we are now creating a national digital backbone for rural water supply management,” said Smt. Naik.

Training, Capacity Building, and the Road Ahead

The meeting concluded with the announcement of a series of training sessions and capacity-building workshops to assist State and field-level functionaries in adopting the upgraded RPWSS platform. These will include hands-on sessions on data entry, GIS mapping, digital asset tagging, and analytics visualization.

The DDWS reaffirmed its commitment to ensure that the RPWSS system evolves into a robust, transparent, and citizen-centric framework—a cornerstone for sustained service delivery under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide Har Ghar Jal (tap water to every household).

A Step Toward “Smart Rural Water Governance”

The launch of the upgraded RPWSS module marks a defining step in India’s transition from infrastructure creation to service delivery excellence. By integrating data, technology, and community participation, it promises to make rural water governance smarter, more accountable, and sustainable.