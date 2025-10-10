Revolutionizing Rural Water: New RPWSS Module Unveiled

The Ministry of Jal Shakti is set to revolutionize rural water services by rolling out an upgraded Rural Piped Water Supply Schemes (RPWSS) module. This initiative aims to strengthen monitoring, transparency, and accountability in the delivery of drinking water services under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Unveiled at a national meeting led by Ashok K K Meena, secretary of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), the new RPWSS module introduces unique IDs, creating a digital identity for each water scheme. This system promises real-time tracking and data-driven monitoring, driving enhanced transparency and efficiency in water asset management.

Furthermore, the upgraded platform is poised to build Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) by linking water sources, treatment plants, and pipelines through the PM Gati Shakti platform. This comprehensive digital framework is expected to empower local governance structures and create new livelihood opportunities in rural areas.

