Left Menu

Revolutionizing Rural Water: New RPWSS Module Unveiled

The Ministry of Jal Shakti introduces an upgraded Rural Piped Water Supply Schemes module to enhance monitoring and accountability in rural drinking water services under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This digital transformation includes unique IDs for water schemes, real-time tracking, and improved governance, empowering local governance and creating new livelihood opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:40 IST
Revolutionizing Rural Water: New RPWSS Module Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Jal Shakti is set to revolutionize rural water services by rolling out an upgraded Rural Piped Water Supply Schemes (RPWSS) module. This initiative aims to strengthen monitoring, transparency, and accountability in the delivery of drinking water services under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Unveiled at a national meeting led by Ashok K K Meena, secretary of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), the new RPWSS module introduces unique IDs, creating a digital identity for each water scheme. This system promises real-time tracking and data-driven monitoring, driving enhanced transparency and efficiency in water asset management.

Furthermore, the upgraded platform is poised to build Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) by linking water sources, treatment plants, and pipelines through the PM Gati Shakti platform. This comprehensive digital framework is expected to empower local governance structures and create new livelihood opportunities in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry Into Crores-Worth Land Scam

Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry Into Crores-Worth Land Scam

 India
2
Crime Branch Takes Over High-Profile Ghaywal Gang Case

Crime Branch Takes Over High-Profile Ghaywal Gang Case

 India
3
Delhi's Green Construction: Mandating Recycled C-D Waste Utilization

Delhi's Green Construction: Mandating Recycled C-D Waste Utilization

 India
4
Trump's Major Deal: AstraZeneca's $50 Billion U.S. Push

Trump's Major Deal: AstraZeneca's $50 Billion U.S. Push

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025