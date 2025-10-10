Left Menu

Nagaland's Pen Down Strike: A Call for Merit-Based Recruitment

Nagaland government employees, led by the Joint Coordination Committee, will launch a three-day pen down strike to demand the removal of a non-NPSC officer from the IAS cadre list. The move seeks to uphold merit-based recruitment. Educational institutions will be exempted to prevent academic disruption.

The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of Nagaland government employees has announced a three-day pen down strike starting October 14. The protest is aimed at getting a name removed from the list of officers inducted into the IAS cadre, as the individual did not qualify through the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) route.

The JCC argues that including a non-NPSC officer undermines the merit-based recruitment system. Amid criticism of the government's indifference, the strike represents the third phase of agitation, following earlier campaigns involving black badges and posters.

To avoid academic disruptions, schools and educational institutions will be exempted from the strike's effects. Key organisations supporting the strike include the Nagaland Secretariat Service Association and the Nagaland In-Service Doctors Association, among others affiliated with the Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees Association (CANSSEA).

