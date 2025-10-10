Left Menu

Massive Firecracker Seizure Unveils Illegal Supply Network

Police raided godowns in Bhojpur, seizing 3.44 lakh kg of illegal firecrackers valued at Rs 6.25 crore. The operation targeted Golden Trading Agency, leading to the arrest of owner Saurabh Singhal and two employees. Despite a ban, the agency supplied firecrackers across western Uttar Pradesh and NCR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:38 IST
In a significant crackdown, police raided two godowns in Bhojpur, seizing 3.44 lakh kilograms of illegal firecrackers worth Rs 6.25 crore. This operation highlights ongoing violations despite a regional ban.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police Alok Priyadarshi, the massive consignment was destined for western Uttar Pradesh and the NCR region. The godowns, owned by Golden Trading Agency, have been sealed, leading to the arrest of owner Saurabh Singhal and employees Dharamvir and Amit.

The operation comes in the wake of a ban enforced from August 25 to October 24 under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Singhal allegedly ignored official notices and continued clandestine operations. Police are now delving into the supply network and potential connections with other distributors.

