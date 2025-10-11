Morning Gunfire Chaos in Dayalpur: Arrest Made
In northeast Delhi's Dayalpur, a man was arrested for firing a weapon outside a home after a dispute over sitting on a doorstep. The suspect, Mustkeem, fired after being asked to move, prompting police intervention. The weapon, a country-made pistol, was recovered, and an investigation is ongoing.
An early morning altercation in Dayalpur, northeast Delhi, escalated to gunfire, leading to the arrest of a man named Mustkeem. The conflict began when homeowner Sirajuddin requested the suspect to vacate his doorstep.
Refusing to comply, Mustkeem soon returned with a weapon, allegedly firing at Sirajuddin's residence. Authorities quickly intervened and apprehended the suspect, recovering a country-made pistol.
The Dayalpur police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Senior officers have confirmed that a detailed investigation is currently underway.
