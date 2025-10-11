Left Menu

Morning Gunfire Chaos in Dayalpur: Arrest Made

In northeast Delhi's Dayalpur, a man was arrested for firing a weapon outside a home after a dispute over sitting on a doorstep. The suspect, Mustkeem, fired after being asked to move, prompting police intervention. The weapon, a country-made pistol, was recovered, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 00:14 IST
Morning Gunfire Chaos in Dayalpur: Arrest Made
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An early morning altercation in Dayalpur, northeast Delhi, escalated to gunfire, leading to the arrest of a man named Mustkeem. The conflict began when homeowner Sirajuddin requested the suspect to vacate his doorstep.

Refusing to comply, Mustkeem soon returned with a weapon, allegedly firing at Sirajuddin's residence. Authorities quickly intervened and apprehended the suspect, recovering a country-made pistol.

The Dayalpur police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Senior officers have confirmed that a detailed investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Turbulence Sinks Wall Street Amid Sino-U.S. Tensions

Trump's Trade Turbulence Sinks Wall Street Amid Sino-U.S. Tensions

 Global
2
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A New Twist in U.S.-China Trade War

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A New Twist in U.S.-China Trade War

 Global
3
Tragedy in Tennessee: Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing

Tragedy in Tennessee: Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing

 Global
4
Senator Blackburn Seeks Answers on Capitol Riot Phone Data Subpoenas

Senator Blackburn Seeks Answers on Capitol Riot Phone Data Subpoenas

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025