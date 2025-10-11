Morning Gunfire Chaos in Dayalpur: Arrest Made

An early morning altercation in Dayalpur, northeast Delhi, escalated to gunfire, leading to the arrest of a man named Mustkeem. The conflict began when homeowner Sirajuddin requested the suspect to vacate his doorstep.

Refusing to comply, Mustkeem soon returned with a weapon, allegedly firing at Sirajuddin's residence. Authorities quickly intervened and apprehended the suspect, recovering a country-made pistol.

The Dayalpur police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Senior officers have confirmed that a detailed investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)