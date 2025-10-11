Left Menu

Ceasefire in Gaza: A Ray of Hope Amidst Ruins

Following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, thousands of displaced Palestinians returned to their war-torn homes in Gaza. Despite the destruction, the ceasefire agreement signals a potential end to two years of conflict. Challenges remain, including the disarmament of Hamas and future governance of Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 01:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of displaced Palestinians made their way through the devastated landscapes of Gaza on Friday, following the announcement of a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops. This trek marked a significant step towards peace after one of Israel's largest offensives in the region.

Residents expressed mixed emotions upon their return. Some, like Ismail Zayda, found their homes still standing amidst the destruction. Meanwhile, others like Ahmed al-Brim mourned the loss of everything they owned, unsure of their future amidst the ruins of Khan Younis.

As part of the ceasefire, Israeli troops began a strategic withdrawal supervised by an international effort led by U.S. President Donald Trump. However, tensions remain, with Hamas opposing foreign intervention in Gaza's governance, complicating the path to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

