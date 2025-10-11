U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions
The United States may impose export controls on Boeing plane parts in response to China's export limits on rare earth minerals. President Donald Trump highlighted the importance of airplane parts as a potential leverage point against China, noting the significant number of Boeing planes in the Chinese market.
The U.S. could enforce export controls on Boeing plane parts as part of its strategic response to China's restrictions on rare earth minerals, President Donald Trump announced on Friday.
With China heavily relying on Boeing aircraft, restricting parts could serve as a potent countermeasure.
Trump emphasized the extensive Chinese dependencies on American aeronautical supplies during a White House briefing, as the U.S. evaluates leverage options.
