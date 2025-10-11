Terror at Ratta Kulachi: Police Foil Suicide Attack

A suicide attack at the Ratta Kulachi Police Training School in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been foiled, resulting in the deaths of six terrorists and seven police officers, authorities reported on Saturday.

Officials stated that the terrorists rammed an explosive-laden truck into the main gate, triggering a massive explosion. Six more terrorists were killed during a five-hour gunfight, while police managed to evacuate over 200 recruits and staff to safety.

The joint operation was conducted by SSG commandos, Al-Burq Force, Elite Force, and police, under the leadership of DPO Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmed and RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar. Thirteen injured officers were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The Inspector General of Police, Zulfiqar Hameed, confirmed the area is secure and ongoing efforts are in place to eradicate remaining threats.