Left Menu

Lecornu Reappointed: France's Political Turmoil Persists

Sebastien Lecornu reappointed as French prime minister faces uncertainty with the task of forming a new cabinet and presenting a budget by Monday. Despite his brief 27-day tenure, challenges persist with rivals aiming to unseat him, causing political turmoil and calls for fresh elections or resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 13:23 IST
Lecornu Reappointed: France's Political Turmoil Persists
Sebastien Lecornu

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu began his second term amid significant political uncertainty after President Emmanuel Macron reappointed him following his recent resignation.

Lecornu's immediate challenge is to form a new cabinet and present a crucial budget by Monday amid threats from political rivals to topple his government. The prime minister's previous stint lasted just 27 days, making it the shortest in modern French history.

Lecornu must navigate the complex political landscape as he seeks support, notably from the Socialists, while addressing contentious issues like potential tax reforms and budget deficit projections.

TRENDING

1
Luigi Mangione Faces Legal Battle Over High-Stakes Charges

Luigi Mangione Faces Legal Battle Over High-Stakes Charges

 Global
2
North Korea and Vietnam Forge New Partnerships Across Key Sectors

North Korea and Vietnam Forge New Partnerships Across Key Sectors

 South Korea
3
Diplomatic Dialogue: Jaishankar Meets US Envoy Sergio Gor

Diplomatic Dialogue: Jaishankar Meets US Envoy Sergio Gor

 India
4
Congress Claims Police Brutality to Distract from Sabarimala Controversy

Congress Claims Police Brutality to Distract from Sabarimala Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025