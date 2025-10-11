Lecornu Reappointed: France's Political Turmoil Persists

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu began his second term amid significant political uncertainty after President Emmanuel Macron reappointed him following his recent resignation.

Lecornu's immediate challenge is to form a new cabinet and present a crucial budget by Monday amid threats from political rivals to topple his government. The prime minister's previous stint lasted just 27 days, making it the shortest in modern French history.

Lecornu must navigate the complex political landscape as he seeks support, notably from the Socialists, while addressing contentious issues like potential tax reforms and budget deficit projections.