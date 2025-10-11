Delhi Police's 37-Day Mission: A Heartwarming Reunion

In a heartening case, a 21-year-old intellectually-challenged woman from Madhya Pradesh, who was found abandoned and pregnant in Shahdara, was reunited with her family after an intensive 37-day search by Delhi Police.

After receiving a PCR call on September 1, authorities took swift action by admitting her to GTB Hospital for medical care, followed by her transfer to IHBAS for mental health evaluation. Despite early challenges in locating her family, Delhi Police persisted with investigations, including the publication of her details in newspapers.

The breakthrough came when locals in Madhya Pradesh's Bageshwar Dham area recognized the woman, leading the police to her family. The successful reunion, praised for its sensitivity and determination, marks a significant achievement for the police team involved.