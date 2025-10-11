Left Menu

Delhi Police's 37-Day Mission: A Heartwarming Reunion

After a 37-day search, Delhi Police successfully reunited a 21-year-old intellectually-challenged woman from Madhya Pradesh with her family. Found pregnant and abandoned in Shahdara, she was treated at IHBAS. Efforts involving publication in newspapers and local engagement led to her family's discovery in Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 13:49 IST
Delhi Police's 37-Day Mission: A Heartwarming Reunion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartening case, a 21-year-old intellectually-challenged woman from Madhya Pradesh, who was found abandoned and pregnant in Shahdara, was reunited with her family after an intensive 37-day search by Delhi Police.

After receiving a PCR call on September 1, authorities took swift action by admitting her to GTB Hospital for medical care, followed by her transfer to IHBAS for mental health evaluation. Despite early challenges in locating her family, Delhi Police persisted with investigations, including the publication of her details in newspapers.

The breakthrough came when locals in Madhya Pradesh's Bageshwar Dham area recognized the woman, leading the police to her family. The successful reunion, praised for its sensitivity and determination, marks a significant achievement for the police team involved.

TRENDING

1
Luigi Mangione Faces Legal Battle Over High-Stakes Charges

Luigi Mangione Faces Legal Battle Over High-Stakes Charges

 Global
2
North Korea and Vietnam Forge New Partnerships Across Key Sectors

North Korea and Vietnam Forge New Partnerships Across Key Sectors

 South Korea
3
Diplomatic Dialogue: Jaishankar Meets US Envoy Sergio Gor

Diplomatic Dialogue: Jaishankar Meets US Envoy Sergio Gor

 India
4
Congress Claims Police Brutality to Distract from Sabarimala Controversy

Congress Claims Police Brutality to Distract from Sabarimala Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025