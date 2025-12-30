Left Menu

Neighbourhood Feud Erupts Over Alleged Dog Bite in Delhi's Shahdara

A neighbourhood altercation in Delhi's Shahdara stemmed from a reported dog bite incident, leading to a police case. The clash involved Rizwan and Neelam Singhal, escalating to a scuffle involving associates. Both sides alleged injuries, and a video surfaced showing the brawl. Police investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:45 IST
A neighbourhood dispute in Delhi's Shahdara escalated into a physical confrontation, following a reported dog bite incident, police officials stated on Tuesday.

The incident was reported via a PCR call on the night of December 29-30. Rizwan, also known as Raju, alleged that a confrontation with his neighbour Neelam Singhal ensued after her dog bit his househelp. The verbal clash reportedly escalated when Singhal summoned acquaintances.

Both parties claimed injuries, although none were visible. A case has been filed under various sections on Singhal's complaint. Police confirmed a video of the incident circulating on social media, and the area remains under police control as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

