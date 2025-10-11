Maharashtra Fast-Tracks Land Measurement Cases to 30 Days

Maharashtra has unveiled a new system to speed up land measurement case processing, aiming to complete cases within 30 days, as announced by state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Previously, cases took 90 to 120 days, causing significant inconvenience to citizens.

The revised system will address over 3.12 crore pending cases by appointing licensed private surveyors. These surveyors will conduct land surveys, such as sub-division, boundary confirmation, and urban surveys, using advanced technology. Government officers will verify and certify their work to ensure legal accuracy.

This initiative follows Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's suggestion and aims to overcome delays caused by a lack of government surveyors. By expediting processes and ensuring the accuracy of land descriptions, the government seeks to prevent disputes during land transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)