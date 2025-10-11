Left Menu

Maharashtra Fast-Tracks Land Measurement Cases to 30 Days

Maharashtra's government has reduced land measurement case processing time to 30 days, addressing inefficiencies and backlog. The new system employs licensed private surveyors, whose work will be verified by government officials, ensuring precision and transparency. This decision aims to resolve over three crore pending cases and prevent land transaction disputes.

Updated: 11-10-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Maharashtra has unveiled a new system to speed up land measurement case processing, aiming to complete cases within 30 days, as announced by state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Previously, cases took 90 to 120 days, causing significant inconvenience to citizens.

The revised system will address over 3.12 crore pending cases by appointing licensed private surveyors. These surveyors will conduct land surveys, such as sub-division, boundary confirmation, and urban surveys, using advanced technology. Government officers will verify and certify their work to ensure legal accuracy.

This initiative follows Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's suggestion and aims to overcome delays caused by a lack of government surveyors. By expediting processes and ensuring the accuracy of land descriptions, the government seeks to prevent disputes during land transactions.

