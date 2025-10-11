Political Pressure Exposed: Fugitive Gangster's Passport Scandal

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced stringent measures against police officials who assisted fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal in obtaining a passport under false pretenses. The disclosure of a fraudulent report, enabled by alleged political pressure, has sparked significant controversy.

The scandal erupted when it was revealed that Ghaywal, who recently faced new charges, managed to acquire a passport and flee the country. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis affirmed that the probe would identify the individuals responsible for succumbing to political influence.

As the state gears up for civic elections, Fadnavis confirmed the BJP's strategy to participate in the Mahayuti alliance with NCP and Shiv Sena but also suggested the possibility of contesting separately where necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)