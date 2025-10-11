ADR Defends Alleged False Affidavit in Supreme Court Amidst Electoral Roll Controversy

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has vehemently denied accusations of submitting a false affidavit in the Supreme Court, asserting that the document was not formally submitted but merely presented informally in response to judicial inquiries.

This clarification follows widespread media coverage of remarks from the Election Commission's lawyer suggesting that the affidavit contained inaccuracies and that the mentioned voter did not appear in the official electoral roll.

Addressing these claims, ADR stated their commitment to providing accurate information and labeled the Election Commission's assertions as incorrect and misleading. The non-profit highlighted that all details could be verified on the Election Commission's website and expressed concerns for the voter allegedly targeted after the court hearing.

