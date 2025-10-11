Left Menu

ADR Defends Alleged False Affidavit in Supreme Court Amidst Electoral Roll Controversy

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) refutes allegations of submitting a false affidavit in the Supreme Court. ADR claims the affidavit wasn't submitted formally, countering the Election Commission's assertions as incorrect. The controversy involves inaccuracies in the electoral roll and the mistreatment of the elector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:19 IST
ADR Defends Alleged False Affidavit in Supreme Court Amidst Electoral Roll Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has vehemently denied accusations of submitting a false affidavit in the Supreme Court, asserting that the document was not formally submitted but merely presented informally in response to judicial inquiries.

This clarification follows widespread media coverage of remarks from the Election Commission's lawyer suggesting that the affidavit contained inaccuracies and that the mentioned voter did not appear in the official electoral roll.

Addressing these claims, ADR stated their commitment to providing accurate information and labeled the Election Commission's assertions as incorrect and misleading. The non-profit highlighted that all details could be verified on the Election Commission's website and expressed concerns for the voter allegedly targeted after the court hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengaluru Bulls Dominate with Stellar Performance Against Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengaluru Bulls Dominate with Stellar Performance Against Jaipur Pink Panthe...

 India
2
NCW Demands Justice for Odisha Student in Durgapur Assault Case

NCW Demands Justice for Odisha Student in Durgapur Assault Case

 India
3
A Diplomatic Gesture: Afghan Foreign Minister's Visit Highlights India-Afghanistan Ties

A Diplomatic Gesture: Afghan Foreign Minister's Visit Highlights India-Afgha...

 India
4
Coco Gauff's Double Faults Don't Stop Her from Reaching Wuhan Final

Coco Gauff's Double Faults Don't Stop Her from Reaching Wuhan Final

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025