Violence Escalates: Pakistan's Police Training Centre Under Siege

A terrorist attack on a police training center in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed seven policemen and injured 13 others. The attack, executed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, involved heavy weapons and targeted key facilities. Security forces neutralized six terrorists in the ensuing conflict. Violence in the region escalates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a violent escalation of regional terrorism in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, seven policemen were killed and 13 others injured in a brutal attack on a police training center. The deadly assault, reportedly carried out by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), occurred late Friday night.

The attack unfolded when a group of seven to eight heavily-armed militants launched a coordinated assault using an explosives-laden truck to breach the perimeter of the Dera Ismail Khan Police Training Centre. The incident resulted in a massive explosion, according to a statement from the Pakistani army.

The encounter, which lasted five hours, saw the death of six policemen and the eventual elimination of six terrorists. Despite these losses, police trainees and staff members were safely evacuated. The attack also led to the destruction of a nearby National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

