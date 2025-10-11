Violence Escalates: Pakistan's Police Training Centre Under Siege

In a violent escalation of regional terrorism in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, seven policemen were killed and 13 others injured in a brutal attack on a police training center. The deadly assault, reportedly carried out by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), occurred late Friday night.

The attack unfolded when a group of seven to eight heavily-armed militants launched a coordinated assault using an explosives-laden truck to breach the perimeter of the Dera Ismail Khan Police Training Centre. The incident resulted in a massive explosion, according to a statement from the Pakistani army.

The encounter, which lasted five hours, saw the death of six policemen and the eventual elimination of six terrorists. Despite these losses, police trainees and staff members were safely evacuated. The attack also led to the destruction of a nearby National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office.

(With inputs from agencies.)