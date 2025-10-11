Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Amid Discrimination Allegations

The Haryana government removed Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya after allegations surfaced against him in connection with the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Kumar's family contends with caste-based discrimination and abetment charges. Political leaders urge justice, while a probe is underway amid public outcry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:39 IST
Controversy Erupts Over IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Amid Discrimination Allegations
Narendra Bijarniya
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government removed Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya in response to allegations that he abetted the suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Kumar's wife has accused Bijarniya and several senior officers of caste-based discrimination and mental harassment, escalating a high-profile controversy.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini pledged a thorough investigation, promising action against anyone found guilty regardless of status. He advised the Opposition to refrain from politicizing the issue, which has drawn national attention and stirred public outcry over claims of social injustice.

Political figures, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Congress leaders, rallied around Kumar's family, echoing demands for justice. Meanwhile, a committee announced a 'mahapanchayat' to press for accountability, as efforts continue to resolve the family's grievances, including objections to proceeding with post-mortem examinations.

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil Erupts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Resignation Standoff and No-Confidence Threats

Political Turmoil Erupts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Resignation Standoff and No-...

 Pakistan
2
Mbappé Out for World Cup Qualifier Due to Ankle Injury

Mbappé Out for World Cup Qualifier Due to Ankle Injury

 France
3
Justice Served: Four-Year Jail Term for Crime Against Child in Assam

Justice Served: Four-Year Jail Term for Crime Against Child in Assam

 India
4
Uttarakhand Celebrates International Girl Child Day with Empowerment Initiatives

Uttarakhand Celebrates International Girl Child Day with Empowerment Initiat...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025