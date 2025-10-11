Controversy Erupts Over IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Amid Discrimination Allegations

The Haryana government removed Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya in response to allegations that he abetted the suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Kumar's wife has accused Bijarniya and several senior officers of caste-based discrimination and mental harassment, escalating a high-profile controversy.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini pledged a thorough investigation, promising action against anyone found guilty regardless of status. He advised the Opposition to refrain from politicizing the issue, which has drawn national attention and stirred public outcry over claims of social injustice.

Political figures, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Congress leaders, rallied around Kumar's family, echoing demands for justice. Meanwhile, a committee announced a 'mahapanchayat' to press for accountability, as efforts continue to resolve the family's grievances, including objections to proceeding with post-mortem examinations.