Gunfire Erupts in Giessen Marketplace
An unidentified individual opened fire in a marketplace in Giessen, Germany, causing several injuries. The suspect remains at large, though officials assure no immediate threat persists to the public. Details about the incident and the number of injured remain unclear, according to local authorities.
An unidentified individual opened fire in a bustling marketplace in the German town of Giessen on Saturday, leaving several people injured. The DPA news agency reported the incident, citing local police sources.
The Bild newspaper, also referencing police, noted that the assailant is still at large. However, authorities believe there is no further threat to the public's safety at this time.
The specifics of the attack, including the exact number of casualties and the circumstances leading up to the gunfire, remain unclear as investigations continue.
