Left Menu

Masked Bandits Strike: Jewel Heist and Gunfire Shake Jamtara

Bike-borne criminals in masks looted a jewellery shop in Jharkhand's Jamtara town, shooting the owner who resisted. The incident, involving four robbers, led to the shopkeeper being hospitalized in critical condition. Police are examining CCTV footage and investigating to arrest the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamtara | Updated: 24-12-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 23:07 IST
Masked Bandits Strike: Jewel Heist and Gunfire Shake Jamtara
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen daytime robbery, masked criminals on motorcycles targeted a jewellery shop in Jamtara, Jharkhand, leaving the owner with serious injuries after he attempted to resist. The perpetrators, armed and dangerous, managed to flee the scene with stolen jewels.

Jamtara district Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Mehta reported that the four suspects entered under the guise of customers before initiating the armed assault, which resulted in the shopkeeper sustaining gunshot wounds to the stomach and neck.

Local business leaders, like Sanjay Agarwal of the Jamtara Chamber of Commerce, have expressed outrage, calling for the prompt arrest of the criminals and organizing a shop closure in protest. Authorities are actively reviewing security footage and examining forensic evidence to track down the assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025