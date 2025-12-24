Masked Bandits Strike: Jewel Heist and Gunfire Shake Jamtara

In a brazen daytime robbery, masked criminals on motorcycles targeted a jewellery shop in Jamtara, Jharkhand, leaving the owner with serious injuries after he attempted to resist. The perpetrators, armed and dangerous, managed to flee the scene with stolen jewels.

Jamtara district Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Mehta reported that the four suspects entered under the guise of customers before initiating the armed assault, which resulted in the shopkeeper sustaining gunshot wounds to the stomach and neck.

Local business leaders, like Sanjay Agarwal of the Jamtara Chamber of Commerce, have expressed outrage, calling for the prompt arrest of the criminals and organizing a shop closure in protest. Authorities are actively reviewing security footage and examining forensic evidence to track down the assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)