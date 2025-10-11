Left Menu

Notorious Former Rock Star Ian Watkins Killed in Prison

Former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins, serving a 35-year sentence for child sex offences, was killed by an inmate in Wakefield Prison. Police confirmed an assault but did not name Watkins. Watkins, who was 48, was convicted in 2013 on multiple charges, including attempted rape and indecent image possession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins has reportedly been killed by an inmate at Wakefield Prison, where he was serving a 35-year sentence for child sex offences, British media announced on Saturday.

According to a statement from West Yorkshire Police, an assault was reported at 9.39 am on Saturday, with emergency services proclaiming the prisoner dead shortly after their arrival. Although the statement did not disclose the victim's identity, reports indicate it was Watkins, aged 48.

Convicted in 2013 after admitting to a series of severe charges, Watkins was guilty of attempted rapes, sexual assaults involving children under 13, and distribution of indecent images of minors, among other felonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

