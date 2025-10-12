Left Menu

IED Threat Averted at Meghalaya Market

An improvised explosive device (IED) was found and safely defused in Umsning market, Meghalaya. A suspicious abandoned bag led to the discovery. The bomb squad confirmed the presence of explosives, which were then seized. No casualties occurred, and a suspect is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 12-10-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 09:10 IST
  • India

An improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered at Umsning market in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district and successfully defused, police reported on Sunday.

The explosive materials were found inside an abandoned bag positioned in front of the Meghalaya Rural Bank on Saturday evening, according to Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh.

A bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and a K-9 unit confirmed and defused the explosives, composed of gelatine, detonators, and iron rods. The incident caused no harm to life or property, and further investigation has led to the identification of a suspect.

