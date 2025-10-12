Left Menu

Grim Discovery: Decomposed Body Found Near Hindon Canal

A decomposed male body was discovered wrapped in tape and a plastic bag near Delhi's Hindon canal. Police are investigating possible foul play, considering the body might have been discarded at the site after being killed elsewhere. Identification efforts and further inquiries are ongoing.

Grim Discovery: Decomposed Body Found Near Hindon Canal
  • Country:
  • India

A decomposed body was discovered near the Hindon canal in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, adding a grim chapter to the locality's records. Wrapped in brown tape and sealed in a plastic bag, the male corpse raised immediate suspicions of foul play.

On Saturday evening, police responded to a report about a dubious object at a dry section of the canal, opposite Mulla Colony. Officers from Ghazipur Police Station arrived promptly to find the sealed plastic bag that concealed the body, which appeared to have been decomposing for several days.

With the scene cordoned off, crime and forensic teams were deployed to secure evidence. Investigators suspect the individual might have been killed elsewhere and dumped at the site to evade detection. Efforts to identify the victim continue, using regional police records, CCTV footage, and local intelligence. An FIR has been lodged, and investigations are progressing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

