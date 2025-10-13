Left Menu

Supreme Court Tells Neha Singh Rathore to Face Trial Over Controversial FIR

The Supreme Court directed singer and activist Neha Singh Rathore to face trial following her challenge against an FIR linked to social media posts on the Pahalgam terror attack. The court declined her plea to quash the FIR and allowed her to raise issues at the time of charge framing.

The Supreme Court has directed singer and activist Neha Singh Rathore to face trial concerning an FIR filed over her social media post on the Pahalgam terror attack. On Monday, the court refused her plea challenging the FIR and clarified it was not commenting on the case's merits.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi decided not to interfere at this stage regarding charges of 'mutiny,' citing threats to India's sovereignty, unity, and integrity.

The FIR, lodged by Abhay Pratap Singh at Hazratganj Police Station, accuses Rathore of trying to provoke communal discord. Despite challenging the allegations legally, she must face the upcoming judicial process.

