Left Menu

Tragic Killing Shakes Delhi Neighborhood

A 20-year-old woman was fatally stabbed near her home in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri by a 23-year-old male accused, Akash, a sweeper. The motive is believed to be a failed relationship. Investigations are ongoing, with a focus on recovering the murder weapon and understanding the incident's full context.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:16 IST
Tragic Killing Shakes Delhi Neighborhood
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old woman met a tragic end on Monday morning when she was stabbed to death near her home in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area. The accused, Akash, a 23-year-old sweeper residing in the same neighborhood, has been arrested, authorities reported.

The incident unfolded at approximately 10:30 AM. After sustaining multiple stab wounds, the woman was immediately transported to GTB Hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Law enforcement officials stated that a case has been registered, and necessary forensic examinations are underway.

Preliminary findings suggest that the victim and Akash had been in a relationship for several years, which had recently soured. Efforts to recover the crime weapon are in progress, while the victim's distraught mother shared heartbreaking details of her daughter's last moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump will urge leaders to 'put the old feuds' to rest and seize momentum, calling Gaza deal 'first steps' to peace, reports AP.

Trump will urge leaders to 'put the old feuds' to rest and seize momentum, c...

 Global
2
Kerala's Vision 2031: A People-Powered Leap Towards Progress

Kerala's Vision 2031: A People-Powered Leap Towards Progress

 India
3
India Leads the Charge on Early Warning Systems at G20

India Leads the Charge on Early Warning Systems at G20

 India
4
European Stocks Rebound Amid US-China Trade Tensions Easing

European Stocks Rebound Amid US-China Trade Tensions Easing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025