Tragic Killing Shakes Delhi Neighborhood

A 20-year-old woman met a tragic end on Monday morning when she was stabbed to death near her home in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area. The accused, Akash, a 23-year-old sweeper residing in the same neighborhood, has been arrested, authorities reported.

The incident unfolded at approximately 10:30 AM. After sustaining multiple stab wounds, the woman was immediately transported to GTB Hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Law enforcement officials stated that a case has been registered, and necessary forensic examinations are underway.

Preliminary findings suggest that the victim and Akash had been in a relationship for several years, which had recently soured. Efforts to recover the crime weapon are in progress, while the victim's distraught mother shared heartbreaking details of her daughter's last moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)