Deadly Clash Erupts at Pakistan's Anti-Israel Protest

A violent confrontation between Pakistani police and the Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan group during an anti-Israel protest resulted in at least five deaths and numerous injuries. The protest, sparked by opposition to U.S. President Trump's Gaza ceasefire, escalated with police and protesters exchanging gunfire and arrests being made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A violent confrontation between Pakistani police and members of the hardline Islamist group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan resulted in five deaths, authorities reported. The incident occurred at an anti-Israel protest on the country's major highway, closely tied to the recent ceasefire announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the Gaza conflict.

The march, which began in Lahore and was destined for Islamabad, spanned nearly 400 kilometers and experienced several clashes along the way. On Monday, police launched an offensive in Muridke to disperse protesters, who reportedly retaliated by firing on officers and setting vehicles ablaze. The skirmish lasted over three hours with numerous casualties on both sides.

Authorities reported fatalities, including a police officer and bystanders, and several injuries. Tehrik-e-Labaik accused the police of initiating the violence. Their leader, Saad Rizvi, sustained bullet injuries. Meanwhile, Pakistan's response remains under scrutiny as the protest highlighted ongoing tensions amid the Middle Eastern crisis.

