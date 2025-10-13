Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reviews Agricultural Progress; Notes Record Kharif Growth and Rabi Readiness

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a high-level review meeting in New Delhi to assess the overall progress of India’s agricultural sector. The meeting comprehensively examined Kharif crop performance, Rabi sowing preparedness, flood impact assessment, fertiliser availability, price stability, and reservoir storage conditions across the country.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, the Department of Fertilizers, and various state agriculture departments participated in the review, providing an extensive overview of current developments and challenges in the farm sector.

Strong Kharif Crop Performance and Increased Sown Area

Officials informed that the total area under Kharif crops this year stands at 1,121.46 lakh hectares, an increase of 6.51 lakh hectares compared to 1,114.95 lakh hectares in 2024–25. The rise in cultivated area reflects the resilience of India’s farmers and the effectiveness of government interventions aimed at improving crop productivity.

The sowing of major crops — wheat, paddy, maize, sugarcane, and pulses — has shown notable improvement. Particularly, the area under urad (black gram) cultivation has expanded by 1.50 lakh hectares, from 22.87 lakh hectares in 2024–25 to 24.37 lakh hectares in 2025–26.

The Union Minister commended the positive growth trend and highlighted that such expansion will not only strengthen food security but also enhance the income stability of small and marginal farmers. He stressed the need to sustain this momentum through scientific farming practices, timely access to inputs, and continuous farmer training under the government’s various flagship schemes.

Mixed Impact of Floods and Monsoon

During the meeting, Shri Chouhan reviewed the crop situation in flood-affected states. He was informed that while excessive rainfall had damaged crops in some districts, other regions benefited from favourable monsoon conditions, leading to healthy crop growth and a promising outlook for the upcoming Rabi season.

The Minister, who had personally visited some flood-hit areas, directed officials to ensure that relief and compensation measures reach affected farmers promptly. He reiterated that no farmer should be left behind in the recovery process and instructed state governments to expedite crop damage assessments for timely disbursal of financial assistance under relevant schemes.

Boost in Horticulture: Tomato, Onion, and Potato Cultivation Expands

The meeting also reviewed progress in horticulture crops, which are key to ensuring price stability and food diversification. Officials reported that sowing of tomato, onion, and potato has progressed significantly and is in line with national targets.

Onion cultivation increased from 3.62 lakh hectares in 2024–25 to 3.91 lakh hectares this year.

Potato cultivation expanded from 0.35 lakh hectares to 0.43 lakh hectares .

Tomato sowing rose from 1.86 lakh hectares to 2.37 lakh hectares year-on-year.

These increases are expected to stabilize market prices, improve domestic supply, and support government efforts to prevent volatility in essential vegetables.

Strong Foodgrain Stocks and Reservoir Conditions

Officials apprised the Minister that current rice and wheat stock levels are comfortably above the prescribed buffer norms, ensuring stable food supply and price security across the nation.

The review also revealed that reservoir storage levels are significantly higher than last year’s figures and the 10-year average. As of the latest data, 161 major reservoirs collectively hold 103.51% of last year’s storage and 115% of the ten-year average.

This positive water availability outlook indicates strong prospects for Rabi sowing, particularly for water-intensive crops such as wheat, barley, and mustard. Shri Chouhan noted that higher storage levels will also aid irrigation management and groundwater replenishment in traditionally drought-prone regions.

Focus on Fertiliser Supply and Coordination

The Union Minister emphasized the critical importance of uninterrupted fertiliser supply to sustain agricultural productivity. He directed officials to maintain close coordination with the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and state governments to ensure timely and adequate distribution of urea, DAP, and complex fertilisers ahead of the Rabi sowing cycle.

Officials informed that continuous coordination mechanisms have been established with states to assess fertiliser demand and monitor supply chains, ensuring that no region faces a shortage during the crucial sowing months.

Minister’s Directions and Vision for Agricultural Growth

Concluding the review, Shri Chouhan expressed satisfaction over the overall positive agricultural scenario and reiterated the government’s commitment to doubling farmers’ income through a combination of policy support, technological innovation, and market reforms.

He directed the department to:

Strengthen real-time crop monitoring systems using satellite and digital tools.

Expand climate-resilient agriculture initiatives to mitigate risks from floods and droughts.

Promote integrated farming and organic cultivation for long-term sustainability.

Ensure effective coordination among central and state agencies for smooth logistics and farmer outreach.

Shri Chouhan reaffirmed that India’s agriculture is transitioning toward a future-ready, resilient, and self-reliant system, capable of ensuring both food security and farmers’ prosperity in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.