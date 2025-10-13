Dutch Control Over Nexperia Stirs Global Tech Tensions

In a move inflaming global tech tensions, the Dutch government seized control of Chinese-owned chipmaker Nexperia, citing concerns over potential technology transfer to its parent company, Wingtech. This action underscores the intensifying struggle over semiconductor intellectual property rights on the international stage.

The decision, under the 'Availability of Goods Act,' does not entail Dutch ownership of Nexperia but allows the government to reverse decisions deemed harmful. Wingtech shares dropped 10% following the announcement. Despite the intervention, Nexperia's usual production operations remain unaffected.

Wingtech condemned the Dutch action as 'excessive interference' due to geopolitical bias, and noted legal battles initiated by non-Chinese executives as attempts to change the company's ownership structure. The incident marks another chapter in Wingtech's turbulent dealings with Western governments, including prior conflicts with the United States and Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)