Govt Launches Employees’ Enrolment Campaign 2025 to Expand EPFO Coverage

In a major move to strengthen India’s social security framework and ensure wider coverage of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) benefits, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has announced the launch of the ‘Employees’ Enrolment Campaign, 2025 (EEC 2025)’, a nationwide initiative aimed at bringing millions of left-out employees under the umbrella of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

The campaign will be operational from November 1, 2025, to April 30, 2026, and is expected to serve as a crucial step toward ensuring that every eligible worker in the organized sector is covered under India’s flagship social security scheme.

This new campaign builds on the success of the earlier Enrolment Campaign 2017, which covered employees left out between 2009 and 2016, marking a renewed effort to formalize the workforce and expand the reach of the EPF across sectors.

Expanding Social Security Coverage

The Employees’ Enrolment Campaign 2025 is designed to encourage employers—both those already registered and those newly coming under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952—to voluntarily declare and enroll eligible employees.

Employers can enroll all employees who joined their establishments between July 1, 2017, and October 31, 2025, and who are still alive and in service on the date of declaration, but were not previously enrolled in the EPF scheme for any reason.

This initiative is expected to bring a large number of informal and unregistered employees into the fold of organized social protection.

Major Financial Relief for Employers

One of the key highlights of EEC 2025 is the waiver of the employee’s share of provident fund contribution for the entire past period—from July 1, 2017, to October 31, 2025—provided it was not already deducted from wages.

Employers participating in the scheme are required to pay only their own share of contributions for the relevant period. Additionally, they will incur a nominal penal damage of ₹100 as a lump sum—significantly reduced from standard penalties for non-compliance.

This relaxation is expected to ease financial stress on employers and encourage voluntary disclosure and compliance, helping them regularize their workforce records without fear of punitive action.

“The Employees’ Enrolment Campaign 2025 has been introduced to simplify compliance and ensure that every eligible worker receives social security benefits. By offering employers a cost-effective and transparent route to register employees, the government aims to strengthen formal employment and improve ease of doing business,” an official from the Ministry of Labour and Employment stated.

No Legal Proceedings Against Compliant Employers

In a significant relief to establishments, the EPFO has clarified that no suo motu compliance action will be initiated against employers who avail of the EEC benefits for employees who have already left the establishment before the date of declaration.

Moreover, all establishments are eligible to participate, regardless of whether they are currently facing inquiries under Section 7A of the EPF Act, Paragraph 26B of the EPF Scheme, or Paragraph 8 of the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995.

This inclusive approach is intended to promote trust and voluntary compliance among employers, ensuring a smooth transition into the formal regulatory ecosystem.

Digital Declaration and Simplified Process

The campaign’s implementation will leverage EPFO’s digital infrastructure to simplify the declaration and payment process. Employers must make their declaration through an online facility provided by EPFO, specifying the details of employees being enrolled.

Each declaration must be linked to an Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) using a Temporary Return Reference Number (TRRN) through which the contribution payments are made. A nominal ₹100 penal damage fee will also be payable online.

The move is aligned with the government’s Digital India mission and reflects its commitment to paperless governance and efficient compliance systems.

Linkage with Pradhan Mantri-Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana

Employers registering under EEC 2025 or declaring additional employees under the scheme will also become eligible to avail benefits under the Pradhan Mantri-Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana (PMVBRY), subject to the specific terms and conditions of that scheme.

This linkage is designed to incentivize employment generation, helping employers offset costs while providing formal job opportunities with EPF benefits for workers.

Strengthening India’s Formal Workforce

The Employees’ Enrolment Campaign 2025 represents a major step toward India’s vision of universal social security and formalized employment. By easing compliance procedures and minimizing financial penalties, the campaign seeks to balance regulatory enforcement with employer convenience.

The government expects the scheme to significantly boost EPFO enrolments, bringing thousands of establishments and lakhs of employees into the fold of formal social protection.

It will also help employers rectify past omissions with minimal financial or legal burden, furthering the government’s ease of doing business agenda while safeguarding workers’ rights.

With India’s workforce transitioning rapidly toward digital and formal employment, initiatives like EEC 2025 underscore the government’s long-term commitment to ensuring that every worker enjoys secure retirement benefits, social insurance, and financial dignity.