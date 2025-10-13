Left Menu

Maharashtra Police Rescue Missing Girls in Major Operation

Three girls missing from Maharashtra's Latur district have been rescued by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit from cities including Mumbai, Thane, and Pune. The cases, which involved kidnapping, were reviewed, leading to the girls being traced to their respective locations last week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:22 IST
In a significant operation, police have successfully rescued three girls who had been missing from Maharashtra's Latur district. The official rescue effort, concluded last week, highlights the cooperation between multiple police stations and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU).

The AHTU managed to trace the girls to major cities, including Mumbai, Thane, and Pune, through diligent work involving both confidential intelligence and technical resources. The mission, spanning from October 8 to 11, across multiple jurisdictions, underscores the resolve in tackling human trafficking cases.

Following the rescue, the girls and their alleged abductors were handed back to the police stations for further investigation, aiming to uncover more links in these complex kidnapping cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

