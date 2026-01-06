Protests Erupt in Latur Over BJP Leader's Remarks on Vilasrao Deshmukh
Congress members in Latur district protested against Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan for his comments on former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. They condemned Chavan's remarks and protested despite his apology. Local Congress leaders emphasized Deshmukh's lasting legacy, warning against any attempt to erase his contributions to Latur.
In Latur district, Congress members organized a protest on Tuesday, decrying comments made by Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan about the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, a former Chief Minister and respected leader.
Despite Chavan's public apology, the protestors continued their demonstration, illustrating Deshmukh's lasting impact on Latur's identity and development.
Local Congress leaders, led by Pappu Sheikh and Nilesh Deshmukh, declared that Chavan's remarks would not be forgotten, calling for a Latur-wide shutdown in response to the controversy.
