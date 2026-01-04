Left Menu

Tragedy in Latur: Young Life Lost in Hostel

A 12-year-old student was found dead in her hostel room at Navodaya Vidyalaya, Latur. Alleged suicide has been linked to physical assault by a hostel staffer, as claimed by her family. Authorities are investigating the incident, which has raised concerns about the safety in such educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:36 IST
Tragedy in Latur: Young Life Lost in Hostel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Navodaya Vidyalaya in Latur, where a 12-year-old girl was discovered hanging in her hostel room on a Sunday morning. The young student, reportedly from Taka in Ausa tehsil, allegedly committed suicide using a towel, as confirmed by assistant police inspector DP Samap.

The incident came to light at 7:30 a.m., prompting an ongoing investigation by the police at the location. According to the girl's family, she had been beaten by a staff member the evening before, with visible injuries on her hands and head. They further alleged that the school called her father, saying she was unwell, only revealing her death upon his arrival.

Peers of the deceased have narrated the assault to her parents, village deputy sarpanch Atul Shinde revealed. With serious implications for the safety of students, the case shines a spotlight on the welfare standards at Navodaya Vidyalayas, a network of free residential schools for rural children. The schools are a significant educational initiative by the Union Ministry of Education, with over 660 institutions nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

