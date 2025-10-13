Left Menu

US Domestic News Pulse: From Government Shutdown's Economic Ripple to Diane Keaton's Legacy

The U.S. faces a government shutdown impacting the economy, Diane Keaton passes at 79, and turmoil unfolds at Hyundai's Georgia plant and LAX airport. Trump administration acts amidst shutdown, appoints Dan Scavino. Pharma companies announce price reductions. Tennessee munitions blast death toll lowered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:31 IST
In a series of developing events across the U.S., the federal government shutdown is beginning to take a toll on the economy, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The shutdown, which has now entered its 13th day, was described as 'serious' and is influencing the nation's economic landscape.

In another significant development, celebrated actress Diane Keaton has died at 79. Known for her iconic role in the romantic comedy 'Annie Hall,' Keaton was a beloved figure in film, fashion, and design. Her publisher, Rizzoli, confirmed her passing, labeling her an 'icon.'

Elsewhere, chaos at Hyundai's Georgia plant has resulted in three worker fatalities and numerous injuries, according to federal records cited by the Wall Street Journal. Additionally, a temporary ground stop hit Los Angeles International Airport due to equipment failure, and the military, amid the ongoing shutdown, looks to redirect R&D funds to ensure troops are paid.

