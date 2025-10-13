US Domestic News Pulse: From Government Shutdown's Economic Ripple to Diane Keaton's Legacy

In a series of developing events across the U.S., the federal government shutdown is beginning to take a toll on the economy, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The shutdown, which has now entered its 13th day, was described as 'serious' and is influencing the nation's economic landscape.

In another significant development, celebrated actress Diane Keaton has died at 79. Known for her iconic role in the romantic comedy 'Annie Hall,' Keaton was a beloved figure in film, fashion, and design. Her publisher, Rizzoli, confirmed her passing, labeling her an 'icon.'

Elsewhere, chaos at Hyundai's Georgia plant has resulted in three worker fatalities and numerous injuries, according to federal records cited by the Wall Street Journal. Additionally, a temporary ground stop hit Los Angeles International Airport due to equipment failure, and the military, amid the ongoing shutdown, looks to redirect R&D funds to ensure troops are paid.