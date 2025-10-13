Teenage Choice: Navigating Legal and Social Conundrums in the Face of Pregnancy

The Bombay High Court has been informed by a 16-year-old that she will carry her pregnancy to full term, following medical assessments indicating no foetal anomalies. The teen originally filed to terminate her 27-week pregnancy, conceived in a past relationship.

State-run JJ Hospital's medical board evaluated the girl's case, reporting no foetal or significant physical or mental health risks, yet noted potential social challenges due to her unmarried status. The court was tasked with deciding on the termination request.

On October 10, Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sandesh Patil spoke with the girl, who expressed willingness for full-term delivery but requested placement in a shelter home. The bench ordered her weekly medical oversight, provided by a lady constable.

