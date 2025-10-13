Border Tensions: Pakistan and Afghanistan's Deadly Weekend Clash
Pakistan and Afghanistan engaged in intense border clashes over the weekend, resulting in significant casualties. The fighting led Pakistan to close border crossings, halting trade, and catching the attention of international figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese officials, who offered assistance in mediating the conflict.
Pakistan and Afghanistan were locked in deadly border clashes on the weekend, marking the fiercest confrontation between the two nations since the Taliban's return to power in 2021. Fighting erupted after Pakistan accused the Taliban of harboring militants responsible for attacks on Pakistani soil.
The border turmoil resulted in the closure of crossings by Pakistan, freezing bilateral trade routes and stranding numerous trade vehicles between the countries. Zia Ul Haq Sarhadi of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce expressed concerns over financial losses due to stuck goods and trade paralysis.
International attention swiftly followed, with U.S. President Donald Trump and China expressing their willingness to mediate the tensions. Afghan Taliban officials, meanwhile, reiterated their preference for dialogue over conflict. In the meantime, China signaled its readiness to aid in restoring calm between the neighboring states.
