Left Menu

US energy chief says there is room for US and China in Venezuela

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:05 IST
US energy chief says there is room for US and China in Venezuela
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Energy ‌Secretary Chris Wright said there was room ⁠to balance roles for both the United States and China ​in Venezuela to ‍allow for commerce but that Washington would not allow ⁠Beijing ‌to ⁠have major control over the Latin ‍American country.

In an interview ​on Fox Business Network, Wright ⁠also said he expected see ⁠Chevron quickly grow its activities in Venezuela with ⁠ConocoPhillips and Exxon Mobil also ⁠looking ‌to play a role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab: Cong begins 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', says Centre will be 'forced' to withdraw VB-G RAM G

Punjab: Cong begins 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', says Centre will be 'forced' t...

 India
2
60 per cent of Delhi water consumers not receiving bills, DJB to overhaul billing system: Minister

60 per cent of Delhi water consumers not receiving bills, DJB to overhaul bi...

 India
3
Varanasi's tent city was set up in violation of green norms: NGT

Varanasi's tent city was set up in violation of green norms: NGT

 India
4
Khelo India Beach Games: Haryana women, Delhi men clinch sepaktakraw gold

Khelo India Beach Games: Haryana women, Delhi men clinch sepaktakraw gold

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026