US energy chief says there is room for US and China in Venezuela

U.S. Energy ‌Secretary Chris Wright said there was room ⁠to balance roles for both the United States and China ​in Venezuela to ‍allow for commerce but that Washington would not allow ⁠Beijing ‌to ⁠have major control over the Latin ‍American country.

In an interview ​on Fox Business Network, Wright ⁠also said he expected see ⁠Chevron quickly grow its activities in Venezuela with ⁠ConocoPhillips and Exxon Mobil also ⁠looking ‌to play a role.

