US energy chief says there is room for US and China in Venezuela
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said there was room to balance roles for both the United States and China in Venezuela to allow for commerce but that Washington would not allow Beijing to have major control over the Latin American country.
In an interview on Fox Business Network, Wright also said he expected see Chevron quickly grow its activities in Venezuela with ConocoPhillips and Exxon Mobil also looking to play a role.
