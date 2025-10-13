Piyush Goyal Unveils New PM GatiShakti Initiatives, Marking Four Years of Transformative Growth

Commemorating four years of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP), Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, highlighted the historic progress achieved through this transformative initiative that has redefined India’s infrastructure planning and governance. Speaking at a special event in New Delhi, Shri Goyal emphasized that PM GatiShakti is not an ordinary program, but a visionary reform that integrates speed, coordination, and strategic foresight into India’s development architecture.

PM GatiShakti: A Vision Rooted in Atmanirbhar Bharat

Launched on 13 October 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) represents a paradigm shift in how India conceptualizes, plans, and executes infrastructure projects. The Minister noted that the initiative stems from two decades of deep reflection by the Prime Minister on the need for seamless, technology-driven infrastructure integration.

“PM GatiShakti brings both speed and strength to India’s infrastructure growth. It is built on the vision of a self-reliant and developed India by 2047 — a Viksit Bharat. Every ministry, every stakeholder is contributing to this collective mission,” said Shri Piyush Goyal.

He underscored that PM GatiShakti serves as a vital bridge between macro-level national vision and micro-level implementation, making it the backbone of India’s 25-year growth blueprint under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

A Suite of New Initiatives Unveiled

Marking the fourth anniversary, Shri Goyal launched multiple flagship initiatives designed to expand the reach, efficiency, and inclusivity of the PM GatiShakti framework. These new tools strengthen digital planning, inter-ministerial coordination, and evidence-based decision-making, further democratizing access to India’s national infrastructure ecosystem.

Key Launches at the Event:

Opening of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) to the Private Sector: A Query-Based Analytics Mechanism developed by Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) now enables private enterprises, consultants, and researchers to access non-sensitive geospatial data. This platform empowers users to conduct connectivity mapping, site suitability analysis, and infrastructure forecasting, driving data-backed private investment. Release of PM GatiShakti Compendium (Volume 3): The compendium documents real-world success stories and best practices from ministries and states, showcasing how the GatiShakti approach has accelerated logistics efficiency and improved quality of life through infrastructure synergies. Launch of the PMGS NMP Dashboard: A multi-sector reporting and analytics system that enables real-time progress tracking, highlighting how GatiShakti principles have been applied across states, sectors, and projects. Knowledge Management System (KMS): A centralized digital repository to facilitate cross-learning and collaboration among ministries, states, and departments. KMS enables easy access to case studies, policy documents, and training modules, fostering a shared learning ecosystem. PM GatiShakti – Offshore Platform: A dedicated digital interface for integrated offshore planning across energy, telecommunications, and maritime sectors. This tool supports mapping of wind energy zones, undersea cable routes, and offshore infrastructure corridors, marking the expansion of PM GatiShakti beyond land-based projects. Data Uploading & Management System (DUMS): A decentralized data-sharing tool ensuring real-time data ownership and accountability by Ministries and State Governments, thus enhancing transparency and data accuracy. PM GatiShakti District Master Plan (DMP) for Aspirational Districts: Covering 112 aspirational districts, this initiative enables area-based planning at the district level, promoting balanced and inclusive growth. The DMP framework integrates data on healthcare, education, environment, logistics, renewable energy, and safety to drive region-specific interventions. Launch of the Logistics Excellence, Advancement, and Performance Shield (LEAPS) 2025: An awards framework to recognize outstanding innovation, efficiency, and leadership across logistics sectors. LEAPS 2025 celebrates excellence in multimodal logistics, last-mile delivery, and sustainable infrastructure management.

Impact on Infrastructure and Logistics

Since its inception, PM GatiShakti has accelerated the integration of 57 central ministries and departments and all 36 States and UTs into a unified planning platform. Shri Goyal noted that this integration has resulted in drastically reduced logistics costs, improved last-mile connectivity, and eliminated redundancy in project implementation.

He cited examples such as the streamlining of coal transport between mines and power plants, where direct connectivity has replaced multiple transfer points—reducing costs, delays, and energy losses. “Such optimizations are improving India’s cost competitiveness and driving efficiency in energy and manufacturing sectors,” he said.

“PM GatiShakti transcends ministries and sectors—it connects the dots between highways and ports, between industries and power grids, and between people and opportunity,” Shri Goyal remarked.

Empowering Districts Through Data-Driven Planning

The PM GatiShakti District Master Plan (DMP) marks a major step toward localized, data-based governance. For the first time, district-level authorities in Aspirational Districts will have access to a comprehensive digital database to plan across sectors. This will strengthen multi-sectoral coordination, ensuring that growth reaches the last mile and the last citizen.

The DMP is already being piloted in 28 districts, with examples such as tourism development in Bichom, West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) and industrial corridor planning in Kalinganagar, Odisha demonstrating the initiative’s potential.

Strengthening Capacity and Global Partnerships

Over the past four years, DPIIT’s Logistics Division has conducted extensive capacity-building programs to strengthen institutional understanding of the GatiShakti framework:

Over 20,000 officials trained through workshops, online courses, and iGOT Karmayogi modules.

250+ interactive sessions conducted across Central and State departments.

Collaboration agreements signed with GatiShakti Vishwavidyalaya and the Korea Transport Institute (KOTI) to enhance skill development and knowledge exchange.

International collaborations underway with Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Madagascar, Senegal, and Gambia, promoting adoption of GatiShakti’s geospatial and digital planning tools globally.

Expanding Horizons: From Land to Sea to Sky

Shri Goyal emphasized that PM GatiShakti is now expanding its scope beyond terrestrial infrastructure to encompass offshore and sub-surface connectivity networks—including wind energy, undersea power cables, telecom optic lines, and ocean resource mapping.

“The initiative now connects physical, digital, and social infrastructure, positioning PM GatiShakti as the central tool for human development and economic transformation,” the Minister stated.

This shift marks the evolution of PM GatiShakti from a logistics initiative into a comprehensive national development framework, integrating environmental, industrial, and social considerations.

Achievements Over Four Years

300+ major infrastructure projects reviewed under the Network Planning Group (NPG) for integrated multimodal connectivity.

600+ projects mapped under State Master Plan portals.

Comprehensive area planning models now adopted by social and economic ministries for schools, hospitals, Anganwadis, and primary healthcare centers.

PM GatiShakti Anubhuti Kendra, inaugurated by the Prime Minister in 2024, continues to serve as a hub for immersive, AR-VR-based citizen engagement.

These outcomes highlight how PM GatiShakti has transitioned from vision to implementation, improving project coordination, reducing costs, and ensuring faster infrastructure rollout.

Toward Viksit Bharat 2047

Concluding his address, Shri Piyush Goyal reiterated that PM GatiShakti will remain the cornerstone of India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047. With the new initiatives—ranging from private sector participation to offshore planning and district-level development—the program is entering its next phase of transformation.

“PM GatiShakti is not just building infrastructure—it is building the foundation of India’s future,” Shri Goyal said. “It is the embodiment of cooperative federalism, data-driven governance, and inclusive growth.”

As India marches toward 2047, PM GatiShakti continues to evolve as a dynamic platform connecting government, industry, and citizens, ensuring that development is integrated, transparent, and transformative for every Indian.