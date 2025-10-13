Left Menu

Neglect and Fund Shortage Hamper Nagaland's Soil Conservation Efforts

Nagaland MLA Imkong L Imchen criticized the neglect of the soil and water conservation department due to poor funding and flawed policies. He emphasized the impact on departmental operations and the inadequate pre-service training replacement policy. Imchen highlighted the marginalization of the department under the agriculture domain and limited project approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:48 IST
Neglect and Fund Shortage Hamper Nagaland's Soil Conservation Efforts
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland MLA Imkong L Imchen has raised concerns over the neglect of the soil and water conservation department, citing poor funding, flawed policies, and reduced autonomy.

Speaking at the soil and water conservation directorate's command and control centre commissioning, Imchen revealed that despite having capable officers, the department remains underutilized.

Imchen criticized recent funding allocations and policy changes, including the replacement of pre-service training for soil conservation assistants with an in-service model, slamming it as costly and illogical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fraud Rocks Chhattisgarh Bharatmala Project

Fraud Rocks Chhattisgarh Bharatmala Project

 India
2
Hostage Hope: Stories of Survival Amidst War

Hostage Hope: Stories of Survival Amidst War

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gurugram: Speeding Dumper Claims Lives of Two Friends

Tragedy in Gurugram: Speeding Dumper Claims Lives of Two Friends

 India
4
Outrage in Durgapur: Calls for Accountability After Student's Assault

Outrage in Durgapur: Calls for Accountability After Student's Assault

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025