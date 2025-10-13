Neglect and Fund Shortage Hamper Nagaland's Soil Conservation Efforts

Nagaland MLA Imkong L Imchen has raised concerns over the neglect of the soil and water conservation department, citing poor funding, flawed policies, and reduced autonomy.

Speaking at the soil and water conservation directorate's command and control centre commissioning, Imchen revealed that despite having capable officers, the department remains underutilized.

Imchen criticized recent funding allocations and policy changes, including the replacement of pre-service training for soil conservation assistants with an in-service model, slamming it as costly and illogical.

