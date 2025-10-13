Kerala's Land Dispute: The Munambam Dilemma

The Kerala state government is set to make a crucial decision regarding the Munambam land issue, as highlighted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A commission led by Justice Ramachandran Nair has compiled a report addressing accusations against the Waqf Board's alleged land claims in Cherai and Munambam.

Residents of these areas claim that despite holding legitimate land deeds, the Waqf Board has been improperly asserting ownership. The Chief Minister has confirmed that the High Court has permitted state authorities to take necessary actions based on the commission's findings.

The cabinet's impending decision follows the High Court's recent description of the Waqf's actions as a 'land grabbing tactic'. The government's efforts to resolve this ownership conflict are supported by the Chief Secretary, Advocate General, and relevant ministers.

