Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Forced Religious Conversions in Madhya Pradesh

In a significant development from Madhya Pradesh, police have apprehended two individuals for allegedly coaxing economically disadvantaged people into converting to Christianity by offering financial assistance and other incentives.

On Sunday, during a police operation, officials recovered religious texts, registers, and photographs tied to the alleged conversion activities. The arrests followed a complaint filed by Gauravendra Singh, which led to an FIR under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 against the accused, James alias Ramdin alias Raju, and Sarita Devi.

According to police reports, the duo was found enticing individuals in Bashahi Kalan village during a 'healing meeting,' promising incentives for conversion. They allegedly admitted to receiving external funds to influence tribal and economically weaker communities. The investigation continues as authorities delve deeper into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)