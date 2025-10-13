Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Challenges Election Directive on Voter Identification

The Samajwadi Party called for the withdrawal of a new Election Commission directive requiring the identification of burqa-clad women voters during Bihar's elections. They argue it undermines transparent and fair elections. Special arrangements for 'purdanasheen' women's identification have been announced to ensure dignified voting experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:23 IST
  • India

The Samajwadi Party has demanded the withdrawal of a recent Election Commission directive concerning the identification of burqa-clad women voters during the Bihar assembly elections. According to the party, the mandate undermines the principles of transparent, free, and fair voting.

State unit president Shyamlal Pal submitted a memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner via the state's Chief Electoral Officer in Lucknow. The memo claims the directive, issued by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, contradicts established Election Commission norms.

The Election Commission recently stated its commitment to ensuring 'dignified' identification for 'purdanasheen' women at polling stations through special arrangements involving female polling officers to maintain voter privacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

