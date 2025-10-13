Left Menu

BJP MLA's Plough Protest Sheds Light on Hazaribagh's Poor Roads

Hazaribagh BJP MLA Pradeep Das staged a protest using oxen and a plough to highlight the poor road conditions in the district. Complaints about the roads have not been addressed for six months. Authorities assure that repair work will begin soon following the completion of tender processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:30 IST
BJP MLA's Plough Protest Sheds Light on Hazaribagh's Poor Roads
Protest
  • Country:
  • India

In Hazaribagh, BJP MLA Pradeep Das staged a unique protest on Monday to draw attention to the district's neglected roads. Using a pair of oxen, a yoke, and a plough, Das spotlighted the dire conditions as complaints to the authorities went unheeded.

Declaring his frustrations to PTI, Das revealed that incessant complaints over the past six months had fallen on deaf ears. He warned that without immediate action, he might escalate his protest to include both Hazaribagh and the Vidhan Sabha.

Local authorities, including the Deputy Commissioner and NHAI officials, acknowledged the issues and assured that tender processes for repairs are complete and work is set to commence soon, delayed only by recent rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aman Sehrawat Appeals WFI for Leniency After Weight Mishap

Aman Sehrawat Appeals WFI for Leniency After Weight Mishap

 India
2
Justice Sought in IPS Officer's Tragic Death

Justice Sought in IPS Officer's Tragic Death

 India
3
Tragic Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Tragic Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Lives in Madhya Pradesh

 India
4
Hamas' Turbulent Return: Power Struggles and External Pressures in Gaza

Hamas' Turbulent Return: Power Struggles and External Pressures in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025