BJP MLA's Plough Protest Sheds Light on Hazaribagh's Poor Roads

In Hazaribagh, BJP MLA Pradeep Das staged a unique protest on Monday to draw attention to the district's neglected roads. Using a pair of oxen, a yoke, and a plough, Das spotlighted the dire conditions as complaints to the authorities went unheeded.

Declaring his frustrations to PTI, Das revealed that incessant complaints over the past six months had fallen on deaf ears. He warned that without immediate action, he might escalate his protest to include both Hazaribagh and the Vidhan Sabha.

Local authorities, including the Deputy Commissioner and NHAI officials, acknowledged the issues and assured that tender processes for repairs are complete and work is set to commence soon, delayed only by recent rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)