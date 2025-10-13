Rammohan Naidu Launches ‘Fare Se Fursat’ to Offer Fixed Airfares, Boost Affordable Flying

In a significant step toward democratizing air travel and enhancing passenger convenience, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, today inaugurated ‘Fare Se Fursat’, a pioneering initiative by Alliance Air, India’s government-owned regional carrier. The scheme introduces a fixed airfare system, giving passengers freedom from fluctuating ticket prices and ensuring predictability, transparency, and affordability in domestic aviation.

The launch event in New Delhi was attended by Shri Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation; Shri Amit Kumar, Chairman, Alliance Air; and Shri Rajarshi Sen, CEO, Alliance Air.

The initiative, which will be rolled out on a pilot basis between October 13 and December 31, 2025, across select regional routes, marks a first-of-its-kind experiment in India’s aviation sector. It will test the feasibility of static ticket pricing in an industry that has traditionally relied on dynamic fares driven by demand and seasonality.

A Game-Changer for Passengers

Under ‘Fare Se Fursat’, Alliance Air will offer a single, fixed fare for each route, irrespective of the booking date — whether made weeks in advance or on the day of departure. The new system aims to remove the stress and uncertainty often associated with fluctuating airfares, providing passengers with clarity and confidence while planning their travel.

“The ‘Fare Se Fursat’ scheme perfectly aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s UDAN initiative — making air travel affordable and accessible for every Indian,” said Shri Rammohan Naidu at the launch. “This move reflects our commitment to the middle class, lower-middle class, and neo-middle class, for whom air travel should not be a luxury but a convenient mode of transport.”

He added that the static fare model would empower travelers from smaller cities and towns, encouraging more people to fly and making UDAN’s core vision — ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’ (Let the common citizen fly) — a tangible reality.

The Vision: Affordable, Predictable, and People-Centric Aviation

The Minister outlined his broader vision for reshaping Indian aviation into a passenger-first ecosystem, emphasizing that affordability and dignity are at the heart of government reforms.

“Since taking charge of the Ministry, my focus has been on making aviation more people-oriented,” Shri Naidu stated. “Inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision, we have introduced Udan Yatri Cafés at airports — offering tea for ₹10, coffee for ₹20, and snacks for ₹20 — ensuring that even a small-town traveler feels respected and welcomed. With ‘Fare Se Fursat’, we are addressing another major concern of passengers — unpredictable airfare.”

He highlighted that the new fare model represents a revolutionary experiment in India’s aviation pricing structure, blending public service commitment with operational efficiency.

Alliance Air: The Backbone of Regional Connectivity

Alliance Air, a 100% government-owned subsidiary of Air India Asset Holding Company, operates as India’s primary regional carrier under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme. With a fleet serving Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, the airline plays a pivotal role in connecting remote and underserved regions to India’s aviation network.

Currently operating on over 70 regional routes, Alliance Air links cities like Shillong, Shimla, Dibrugarh, Port Blair, and Jabalpur with major metros. It also connects smaller airports developed under the RCS-UDAN initiative — helping millions experience air travel for the first time.

“Alliance Air has taken a bold and exemplary step with the concept of ‘One Route, One Fare’,” Shri Naidu said. “It is a reflection of ‘Naye Bharat Ki Udaan’ — an approach that prioritizes citizens’ welfare and national connectivity over profitability.”

Redefining the Fare Landscape

India’s aviation industry, currently the world’s third-largest domestic market, largely operates on dynamic pricing, where fares fluctuate based on demand, season, and competition. While effective for airlines’ revenue optimization, this system often leads to last-minute fare surges, frustrating passengers.

‘Fare Se Fursat’ aims to revolutionize this approach by offering price consistency and transparency. Passengers booking an Alliance Air flight under this scheme will pay the same fare whether they book 30 days or 3 hours before departure.

This predictability is expected to particularly benefit passengers from smaller towns, who often make short-notice travel decisions due to work, health, or personal emergencies.

Aligning with UDAN: Taking Aviation to the Masses

The initiative complements the government’s flagship Regional Connectivity Scheme – UDAN, launched in 2016 to make flying accessible to all Indians. Through UDAN, more than 500 new routes have been operationalized and 75 new airports, heliports, and water aerodromes have been connected nationwide.

“Alliance Air remains at the heart of UDAN’s mission,” said Shri Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Civil Aviation. “The introduction of a fixed-fare system will help passengers plan their journeys better and encourage new travelers to adopt air travel as a viable option.”

He added that the ministry will closely monitor the pilot phase to evaluate its operational and commercial sustainability, paving the way for potential expansion if results are positive.

Driving Social Inclusion and Economic Growth

The fixed fare model is not only expected to enhance passenger satisfaction but also contribute to economic inclusion and tourism growth. Affordable and predictable fares will make short-haul air travel viable for students, small traders, government employees, and healthcare seekers traveling between cities and regional hubs.

Additionally, it aligns with the government’s goal of reducing travel time, boosting inter-city business linkages, and strengthening last-mile connectivity across India’s aviation map.

“Affordable aviation drives regional development and social inclusion,” said Shri Amit Kumar, Chairman, Alliance Air. “With ‘Fare Se Fursat’, we are setting a new benchmark for accessible, transparent, and passenger-friendly air travel.”

A Pilot for the Future of Indian Aviation

The pilot phase (October 13–December 31, 2025) will be rolled out across select UDAN routes, including Delhi–Shimla, Bengaluru–Mysuru, Hyderabad–Vijayawada, and Chennai–Puducherry. Based on feedback and demand patterns, the Ministry of Civil Aviation will consider expanding the model to more routes in 2026.

Alliance Air will continue to monitor factors such as load factor, revenue viability, and customer feedback, supported by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Airports Authority of India (AAI).

If successful, this model could serve as a template for future aviation reforms, balancing affordability with financial sustainability.

Building ‘Naye Bharat Ki Udaan’

‘Fare Se Fursat’ embodies the government’s people-first approach, positioning India as a pioneer in inclusive aviation policy. The initiative reflects a broader vision where air travel becomes as predictable and affordable as train or bus travel, promoting ease of living, regional equity, and social mobility.

“Today’s launch is not just about ticket pricing,” Shri Rammohan Naidu concluded. “It is about transforming the aviation experience for the common man — ensuring that every Indian can fly with dignity, comfort, and freedom from financial uncertainty. This is truly the essence of Viksit Bharat’s Udaan.”

As Alliance Air continues to expand under the UDAN framework, initiatives like ‘Fare Se Fursat’ reinforce India’s commitment to affordable connectivity, sustainable growth, and passenger-centric aviation — taking the dream of flying from luxury to lifestyle for millions of citizens.