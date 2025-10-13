Mysterious Death of Class 12 Student Sparks Investigation

A 20-year-old student, identified as Manisha, was found dead under unclear circumstances in Harikundawal village on Monday. The police suspect possible foul play, as initial observations indicate she may have been strangled.

Manisha's father, Viren Prasad, has raised alarm, alleging that his daughter was murdered. The incident has occurred in the Lar police station area, sparking a detailed investigation by local authorities.

Circle Officer Manoj Kumar stated, "The body was recovered from a lane behind her home and has been sent for post-mortem. A thorough investigation is underway to determine the facts surrounding this tragic discovery."

(With inputs from agencies.)