Piyush Goyal Launches LEAPS 2025 to Boost Innovation and Sustainability in Logistics

In a landmark move to recognize excellence and drive innovation in India’s logistics sector, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, today launched the Logistics Excellence, Advancement, and Performance Shield (LEAPS) 2025 during an event commemorating four transformative years of PM GatiShakti at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

LEAPS 2025, spearheaded by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is designed as a national recognition platform for logistics excellence, innovation, sustainability, and performance. The initiative aligns with the National Logistics Policy (NLP) 2022 and the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, both of which seek to transform India into a globally competitive logistics hub by improving efficiency, reducing costs, and promoting multimodal connectivity.

Recognizing India’s Logistics Champions

In his keynote address, Shri Piyush Goyal hailed LEAPS 2025 as a milestone in India’s journey towards world-class logistics performance.

“LEAPS 2025 marks another milestone in recognizing the efforts of stakeholders in improving efficiency and effectiveness in logistics nationwide,” said the Minister. “Through this initiative, we aim to encourage innovation, transparency, and sustainability, while celebrating those who are shaping India’s logistics future.”

The launch ceremony, attended by senior officials, industry leaders, logistics service providers, and representatives from academia, highlighted the central role of public-private collaboration in achieving the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047 through logistics modernization.

The Vision Behind LEAPS 2025

LEAPS 2025 has been conceptualized as a flagship national award framework to recognize and reward excellence across the logistics ecosystem — spanning air, road, rail, and maritime transport; warehousing; MSMEs; startups; and educational institutions.

The program is structured to:

Benchmark operational excellence and innovation in logistics and supply chain management.

Promote green logistics and ESG compliance to advance sustainability goals.

Encourage technological transformation , digitalization, and multimodal integration.

Foster collaboration among government agencies, private enterprises, and research institutions.

Support India’s commitment to reducing logistics costs and improving supply chain competitiveness.

By providing national recognition, the initiative aims to catalyze the growth of an efficient, sustainable, and resilient logistics ecosystem that can serve as a backbone for India’s manufacturing and export competitiveness.

Categories of Recognition under LEAPS 2025

The awards are divided into five thematic clusters, covering 13 distinct categories to ensure broad representation of logistics sub-sectors:

A. Core Logistics

Air Freight Service Provider Road Freight Service Provider Maritime Freight Service Provider Rail Freight Service Provider Multimodal Transport Operator (MTO) Warehouse Service Provider (Industrial & Consumables) Warehouse Service Provider (Agriculture)

B. MSMEs

Logistics Service Provider

C. Startups

Logistics Technology Service Provider Logistics Operations Service Provider

D. Institutions

Education Institute Promoting the Logistics Sector

E. Special Category

Logistics Service Delivery for e-Commerce Operations Multimodal Logistics Service Provider (3PL, Freight Forwarder, Custom Broker/Agent)

Each category will undergo a rigorous evaluation process, assessing innovation, operational efficiency, sustainability measures, technology adoption, and service excellence.

Applications for LEAPS 2025 are now open on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in/). The last date for submission is 15 November 2025.

Building on PM GatiShakti and National Logistics Policy

The launch of LEAPS 2025 marks a key milestone in the ongoing transformation of India’s logistics landscape, initiated through the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) launched in October 2021 and the National Logistics Policy (NLP) unveiled in September 2022.

Together, these initiatives have brought unprecedented synergy between central ministries, states, and industry stakeholders. Through the PM GatiShakti digital platform, over 57 ministries and departments now share geospatial data to streamline project planning, execution, and monitoring.

LEAPS 2025 builds upon this momentum, seeking to institutionalize recognition for excellence within the logistics value chain while promoting continuous improvement through data-driven evaluation and performance benchmarking.

“India’s logistics transformation is not just about physical infrastructure,” Shri Goyal emphasized. “It is about building digital and institutional infrastructure that enhances competitiveness, attracts investment, and delivers efficiency from ports to production hubs.”

Emphasis on Sustainability and Green Logistics

One of the cornerstones of LEAPS 2025 is its strong focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) frameworks. The initiative recognizes companies and institutions that are pioneering green logistics solutions, such as the use of electric and biofuel-powered fleets, solar-powered warehouses, optimized route planning, and recyclable packaging systems.

By mainstreaming ESG principles, LEAPS 2025 aligns India’s logistics ecosystem with global sustainability standards, promoting climate resilience and energy efficiency across supply chains.

“Sustainability is no longer optional; it is central to India’s economic strategy,” Shri Goyal remarked. “Through LEAPS 2025, we are incentivizing logistics players to adopt greener, smarter, and cleaner operations.”

Empowering MSMEs and Startups in Logistics

LEAPS 2025 also underscores the importance of MSMEs and startups as critical drivers of innovation and employment in logistics. By introducing dedicated award categories for smaller enterprises and emerging startups, the initiative encourages entrepreneurship in supply chain technology, including AI-enabled fleet management, IoT-based cargo tracking, and predictive analytics.

The DPIIT has partnered with innovation platforms under the Startup India initiative to identify high-potential solutions that can enhance efficiency and transparency across logistics value chains.

“Startups are redefining the future of logistics through technology,” said Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, DPIIT. “LEAPS will spotlight these change-makers and inspire industry-wide transformation.”

Strengthening India’s Competitiveness and Global Image

India’s logistics sector, valued at over USD 400 billion, contributes nearly 14% of the country’s GDP and employs more than 22 million people. Through focused reforms under PM GatiShakti and NLP, the government has already reduced logistics costs from 16% of GDP to around 10%, with an ambitious goal to bring it down to single digits by 2030.

LEAPS 2025 is expected to further accelerate this progress by:

Creating a culture of performance measurement and continuous improvement.

Encouraging investment in innovation and skill development .

Enhancing India’s global ranking in the World Bank Logistics Performance Index (LPI), where India improved from 44th in 2018 to 38th in 2023.

A Collaborative Future for the Logistics Sector

The LEAPS 2025 initiative emphasizes the ‘Whole of Government, Whole of Industry, and Whole of Society’ approach — reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of collaborative governance. It encourages joint efforts between government bodies, private enterprises, academia, and civil society to create a robust logistics framework that supports Make in India, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

With LEAPS 2025, India aims to transition from a fragmented logistics ecosystem to a coordinated, technology-driven, and sustainable logistics powerhouse, contributing directly to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

“Through initiatives like PM GatiShakti, NLP, and now LEAPS 2025, we are charting a clear path for India to emerge as a global leader in logistics excellence,” Shri Goyal concluded. “This recognition platform will not only celebrate our achievements but also inspire a new era of innovation and accountability.”

Registration and Participation

Interested participants across all categories can apply through the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in/) by November 15, 2025. The winners will be recognized at a national-level ceremony in early 2026, celebrating India’s logistics champions for their contributions to efficiency, sustainability, and innovation.